(LEAD) Jeju airport returns to normal after hundreds of flights canceled due to strong winds
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES throughout with new details)
JEJU, South Korea, April 5 (Yonhap) -- Airline operations on the southern island of Jeju returned to normal on Wednesday afternoon after hundreds of flights were grounded due to dangerous wind conditions.
The weather authorities had issued alerts for high winds and wind shear, which refers to sudden changes in wind direction and speed, earlier in the morning.
By 1:30 p.m., Jeju International Airport had reported the cancellation of 219 domestic flights to and from the airport.
A total of 259 domestic and 14 international flights were scheduled for the day.
Wind gusts peaked at 11.8 meters per second in areas surrounding the airport in the morning.
As the wind weakened in the afternoon and the alerts were lifted, airlines resumed operations, putting at least 26 more domestic flights in service to accommodate stranded passengers, according to the airport.
(END)
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
-
Nat'l Assembly passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
-
National Assembly consents to arrest of PPP lawmaker Ha
-
Opposition lawmakers propose resolution denouncing Japan's Dokdo claim, textbooks
-
Yoon vows to restore honor of 1948 Jeju massacre victims
-
(LEAD) Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours
-
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
(URGENT) Yoon taps Ambassador to U.S. Cho as new nat'l security adviser
-
(LEAD) '60s Korean pop diva Hyun Mee dies at age 85
-
Actress Kim Sae-ron fined 20 mln won for DUI
-
(LEAD) 1 person killed, another injured in collapse of bridge sidewalk south of Seoul
-
Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to meet in Seoul to discuss N. Korea: ministry
-
(LEAD) UNHRC adopts resolution on N. Korea's human rights