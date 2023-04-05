(LEAD) 1 person killed, another injured in collapse of bridge sidewalk south of Seoul

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with more details)

SEONGNAM, South Korea, April 5 (Yonhap) -- One person was killed and another injured Wednesday after the guardrail and the sidewalk of a stream bridge in Bundang, just south of Seoul, collapsed, police said.

A section of the guardrail and an adjacent sidewalk lining the outer edge of the bridge across the Tan Stream crumbled at 9:45 a.m. and fell onto a walking trail below, along with a toppled signpost.

The accident initially left one woman in her 30s in cardiac arrest and another man in his 30s injured in the back. The two, strangers to each other, were on the affected sidewalk when the collapse took place.

They fell off the bridge onto the walking trail, about 5 meters below the bridge.

The two were taken to a hospital, but the woman was later pronounced dead.

The area has received heavy rain since the previous night.

Police were looking into the exact cause of the accident.

This photo provided by the fire agency shows an accident scene on April 5, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This photo shows the site of a bridge sidewalk collapse in Bundang, south of Seoul, on April 5, 2023. (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr

(END)