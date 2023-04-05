(LEAD) 1 person killed, another injured in collapse of bridge sidewalk south of Seoul
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with more details)
SEONGNAM, South Korea, April 5 (Yonhap) -- One person was killed and another injured Wednesday after the guardrail and the sidewalk of a stream bridge in Bundang, just south of Seoul, collapsed, police said.
A section of the guardrail and an adjacent sidewalk lining the outer edge of the bridge across the Tan Stream crumbled at 9:45 a.m. and fell onto a walking trail below, along with a toppled signpost.
The accident initially left one woman in her 30s in cardiac arrest and another man in his 30s injured in the back. The two, strangers to each other, were on the affected sidewalk when the collapse took place.
They fell off the bridge onto the walking trail, about 5 meters below the bridge.
The two were taken to a hospital, but the woman was later pronounced dead.
The area has received heavy rain since the previous night.
Police were looking into the exact cause of the accident.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
-
(URGENT) National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han resigns
-
Nat'l Assembly passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
-
National Assembly consents to arrest of PPP lawmaker Ha
-
Yoon vows to restore honor of 1948 Jeju massacre victims
-
(LEAD) Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours
-
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
(URGENT) Yoon taps Ambassador to U.S. Cho as new nat'l security adviser
-
(LEAD) '60s Korean pop diva Hyun Mee dies at age 85
-
Actress Kim Sae-ron fined 20 mln won for DUI
-
Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to meet in Seoul to discuss N. Korea: ministry
-
(LEAD) Yoon vetoes legislation requiring gov't purchase of surplus rice
-
BLACKPINK's Jisoo becomes 1st K-pop female soloist to sell over 1 mln copies in 1st week