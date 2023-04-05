Suspect nabbed for handing over drinks containing drugs to students
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- A 49-year-old woman has been arrested on charges of handing over drinks spiked with drugs to random high school students in Seoul after duping them into believing they were good for concentration, police said Wednesday.
At least six reports were made of students exhibiting abnormal symptoms after drinking beverages given to them by a group of people in Gangnam Ward, southern Seoul, on Monday night, according to Gangnam Police Station.
Police said the suspect, whose identity has been withheld, allegedly handed over the drinks with three other accomplices in areas where there are many private tutoring academies for students, known as hagwon.
An investigation revealed that the bottles contained methamphetamine, and false labels were attached claiming that they were intended to improve memory and concentration.
One of the three accomplices, a man in his 20s, turned himself in earlier in the day and is also being investigated, police said.
Police are currently tracking down two other female suspects in their 20s and 40s.
