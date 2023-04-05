PPP leader asks for Britain's support for Busan's World Expo bid
SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- Ruling People Power Party leader Kim Gi-hyeon met with British Ambassador Colin Crooks on Wednesday and asked for Britain's support for South Korea's bid to bring the 2030 World Expo to the southeastern port city of Busan.
Kim made the remarks as an on-site inspection of the candidate city by a delegation from the Bureau International des Expositions is under way.
"In the aspect of strengthening bilateral ties, I ask for Britain's vote so that the 2030 World Expo could surely be held in Busan," Kim said during their meeting at the National Assembly.
Noting Britain's plan to expand nuclear energy, Kim said he hopes South Korean companies can take part in the plan as part of efforts to strengthen the bilateral partnership.
Kim also mentioned how Crooks served as the British ambassador to North Korea before his stint in Seoul, and anticipated that he could play a role in dealing with Pyongyang's provocations and improving the dire human rights situation there.
Crooks also voiced hope for bolstering cooperation for peace in the face of the North's provocations.
He said that the recent participation of some 40 British Marines in the South Korea-U.S. Ssangyong military training marked a symbolic moment in bilateral ties.
