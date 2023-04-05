KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DoubleUGames 45,200 UP 100
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,250 UP 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 788,000 0
Netmarble 69,600 DN 200
Doosan Bobcat 43,500 DN 1,200
ORION 138,500 DN 1,900
CUCKOO HOMESYS 26,600 DN 200
HyundaiEng&Const 37,200 DN 250
BGF Retail 189,300 UP 1,700
H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,690 UP 120
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,600 UP 300
PIAM 36,600 UP 50
HANJINKAL 44,800 DN 200
COSMAX 79,900 DN 300
HANATOUR SERVICE 61,200 DN 200
HD HYUNDAI 58,800 DN 500
KRAFTON 184,200 DN 5,200
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY336 50 DN50
SKCHEM 76,700 DN 700
HL MANDO 46,900 DN 350
KOLMAR KOREA 41,400 DN 150
JB Financial Group 8,590 DN 60
TKG Huchems 21,100 DN 200
CHONGKUNDANG 80,400 UP 1,100
LOTTE CONF 108,000 DN 900
CheilWorldwide 18,900 UP 60
TaekwangInd 730,000 DN 4,000
Daewoong 15,340 UP 220
KAL 23,000 DN 150
SSANGYONGCNE 6,140 DN 110
KIWOOM 101,400 DN 100
KEPCO KPS 36,000 DN 1,550
LG H&H 600,000 0
LGCHEM 732,000 UP 10,000
DSME 25,650 DN 400
HDSINFRA 7,670 DN 330
Kangwonland 19,930 DN 50
NAVER 199,200 DN 1,800
Kogas 26,900 DN 200
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,850 UP 650
(MORE)
