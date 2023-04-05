SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



DoubleUGames 45,200 UP 100

ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,250 UP 100

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 788,000 0

Netmarble 69,600 DN 200

Doosan Bobcat 43,500 DN 1,200

ORION 138,500 DN 1,900

CUCKOO HOMESYS 26,600 DN 200

HyundaiEng&Const 37,200 DN 250

BGF Retail 189,300 UP 1,700

H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,690 UP 120

HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,600 UP 300

PIAM 36,600 UP 50

HANJINKAL 44,800 DN 200

COSMAX 79,900 DN 300

HANATOUR SERVICE 61,200 DN 200

HD HYUNDAI 58,800 DN 500

KRAFTON 184,200 DN 5,200

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY336 50 DN50

SKCHEM 76,700 DN 700

HL MANDO 46,900 DN 350

KOLMAR KOREA 41,400 DN 150

JB Financial Group 8,590 DN 60

TKG Huchems 21,100 DN 200

CHONGKUNDANG 80,400 UP 1,100

LOTTE CONF 108,000 DN 900

CheilWorldwide 18,900 UP 60

TaekwangInd 730,000 DN 4,000

Daewoong 15,340 UP 220

KAL 23,000 DN 150

SSANGYONGCNE 6,140 DN 110

KIWOOM 101,400 DN 100

KEPCO KPS 36,000 DN 1,550

LG H&H 600,000 0

LGCHEM 732,000 UP 10,000

DSME 25,650 DN 400

HDSINFRA 7,670 DN 330

Kangwonland 19,930 DN 50

NAVER 199,200 DN 1,800

Kogas 26,900 DN 200

HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,850 UP 650

(MORE)