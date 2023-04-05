KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SamsungF&MIns 206,500 DN 500
DWEC 4,090 DN 40
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,800 DN 250
CJ CheilJedang 320,000 DN 2,500
Kakao 60,500 DN 200
KOREA AEROSPACE 50,900 UP 2,050
SAMSUNG SDS 117,700 UP 100
KUMHOTIRE 3,640 UP 10
NCsoft 381,000 DN 4,500
SK 173,600 DN 900
Hanon Systems 8,550 UP 60
LG Corp. 84,300 DN 300
POSCO FUTURE M 291,500 UP 8,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 35,200 UP 150
Boryung 8,930 DN 10
LOTTE Fine Chem 58,700 UP 200
SKBS 74,500 DN 900
WooriFinancialGroup 11,310 DN 40
SKSQUARE 38,550 DN 100
SK ie technology 87,200 UP 1,600
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 419,500 UP 500
HDC-OP 11,400 DN 250
HYBE 190,700 UP 400
K Car 13,510 UP 170
Doosanfc 33,100 DN 350
Doosan Enerbility 16,980 DN 300
KakaoBank 24,250 UP 50
kakaopay 56,200 DN 100
F&F 140,400 DN 3,000
Hanssem 49,950 DN 450
LG Energy Solution 588,000 UP 13,000
HANILCMT 13,010 DN 10
DL E&C 32,900 DN 150
HYOSUNG TNC 430,500 0
SKBP 63,700 DN 100
KCC 222,500 DN 5,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES101000 DN400
LS 77,500 DN 2,800
Handsome 26,000 DN 400
SKTelecom 47,950 UP 250
(MORE)
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
-
(URGENT) National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han resigns
-
Nat'l Assembly passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
-
National Assembly consents to arrest of PPP lawmaker Ha
-
Yoon vows to restore honor of 1948 Jeju massacre victims
-
(LEAD) Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours
-
-
-
(URGENT) Yoon taps Ambassador to U.S. Cho as new nat'l security adviser
-
(LEAD) '60s Korean pop diva Hyun Mee dies at age 85
-
Actress Kim Sae-ron fined 20 mln won for DUI
-
Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to meet in Seoul to discuss N. Korea: ministry
-
(LEAD) Yoon vetoes legislation requiring gov't purchase of surplus rice
-
BLACKPINK's Jisoo becomes 1st K-pop female soloist to sell over 1 mln copies in 1st week