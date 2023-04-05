LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp714 00 UP1700

COWAY 52,300 UP 300

ShinpoongPharm 18,590 UP 380

HyundaiElev 35,100 DN 500

Asiana Airlines 13,870 DN 30

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL21450 DN200

LG Uplus 11,050 UP 180

KT&G 83,900 DN 400

LG Display 15,990 UP 530

SAMSUNG LIFE 62,500 DN 300

LOTTE TOUR 13,330 DN 390

KT 30,650 DN 50

SAMSUNG CARD 30,300 DN 100

POSCO Holdings 373,500 UP 6,500

HyundaiMtr 186,700 UP 2,900

AmoreG 39,200 UP 350

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,250 0

LotteChilsung 165,800 DN 800

GCH Corp 15,950 UP 210

LOTTE 29,000 DN 150

GS Retail 29,950 UP 400

Ottogi 444,500 0

Nongshim 377,500 DN 2,500

Shinsegae 210,500 DN 2,500

Hyosung 67,000 DN 600

SGBC 57,800 UP 1,700

SamsungElecMech 157,800 UP 6,500

HtlShilla 82,400 UP 600

Hanmi Science 43,200 UP 1,350

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 48,950 DN 1,450

MS IND 21,050 UP 650

KSOE 78,700 DN 1,700

HMM 20,100 0

S-Oil 81,600 DN 900

HYUNDAI WIA 57,000 UP 1,300

OCI 102,300 DN 2,500

HyundaiMipoDock 69,300 DN 2,100

LG Innotek 267,000 UP 2,000

LS ELECTRIC 57,200 DN 100

KorZinc 537,000 DN 11,000

(MORE)