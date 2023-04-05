KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp714 00 UP1700
COWAY 52,300 UP 300
ShinpoongPharm 18,590 UP 380
HyundaiElev 35,100 DN 500
Asiana Airlines 13,870 DN 30
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL21450 DN200
LG Uplus 11,050 UP 180
KT&G 83,900 DN 400
LG Display 15,990 UP 530
SAMSUNG LIFE 62,500 DN 300
LOTTE TOUR 13,330 DN 390
KT 30,650 DN 50
SAMSUNG CARD 30,300 DN 100
POSCO Holdings 373,500 UP 6,500
HyundaiMtr 186,700 UP 2,900
AmoreG 39,200 UP 350
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,250 0
LotteChilsung 165,800 DN 800
GCH Corp 15,950 UP 210
LOTTE 29,000 DN 150
GS Retail 29,950 UP 400
Ottogi 444,500 0
Nongshim 377,500 DN 2,500
Shinsegae 210,500 DN 2,500
Hyosung 67,000 DN 600
SGBC 57,800 UP 1,700
SamsungElecMech 157,800 UP 6,500
HtlShilla 82,400 UP 600
Hanmi Science 43,200 UP 1,350
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 48,950 DN 1,450
MS IND 21,050 UP 650
KSOE 78,700 DN 1,700
HMM 20,100 0
S-Oil 81,600 DN 900
HYUNDAI WIA 57,000 UP 1,300
OCI 102,300 DN 2,500
HyundaiMipoDock 69,300 DN 2,100
LG Innotek 267,000 UP 2,000
LS ELECTRIC 57,200 DN 100
KorZinc 537,000 DN 11,000
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
-
(URGENT) National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han resigns
-
Nat'l Assembly passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
-
National Assembly consents to arrest of PPP lawmaker Ha
-
Yoon vows to restore honor of 1948 Jeju massacre victims
-
(LEAD) Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours
-
-
-
(URGENT) Yoon taps Ambassador to U.S. Cho as new nat'l security adviser
-
(LEAD) '60s Korean pop diva Hyun Mee dies at age 85
-
Actress Kim Sae-ron fined 20 mln won for DUI
-
Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to meet in Seoul to discuss N. Korea: ministry
-
(LEAD) Yoon vetoes legislation requiring gov't purchase of surplus rice
-
BLACKPINK's Jisoo becomes 1st K-pop female soloist to sell over 1 mln copies in 1st week