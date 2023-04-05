KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SamsungHvyInd 5,280 DN 100
IS DONGSEO 41,800 DN 300
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 184,300 DN 1,400
DB INSURANCE 71,000 DN 400
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 778,000 UP 52,000
SLCORP 30,800 UP 2,650
Yuhan 51,500 UP 100
DongwonInd 51,600 DN 1,800
GC Corp 128,500 DN 300
SamsungElec 63,900 UP 300
GS E&C 21,150 DN 150
KPIC 171,200 DN 1,500
NHIS 8,840 DN 20
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,470 UP 10
SKC 116,300 UP 3,300
S-1 54,900 DN 700
KumhoPetrochem 139,900 DN 2,100
ZINUS 29,150 DN 50
Mobis 218,000 UP 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 112,000 UP 4,500
KG DONGBU STL 9,930 DN 410
Hanchem 224,500 UP 1,500
SamsungSecu 31,900 UP 250
DWS 41,600 UP 100
KEPCO 18,010 DN 20
emart 104,000 DN 500
POONGSAN 38,100 DN 50
FOOSUNG 15,820 UP 30
KBFinancialGroup 47,850 UP 100
SD Biosensor 22,000 UP 650
Hansae 15,410 DN 240
Youngone Corp 44,500 UP 50
HanmiPharm 303,500 UP 15,000
Meritz Financial 42,550 UP 1,300
KOLON IND 43,850 DN 450
CSWIND 72,800 UP 2,700
GKL 20,150 DN 300
SK Innovation 179,100 DN 2,100
BNK Financial Group 6,510 UP 20
DGB Financial Group 6,800 UP 10
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
(URGENT) National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han resigns
Nat'l Assembly passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
National Assembly consents to arrest of PPP lawmaker Ha
Yoon vows to restore honor of 1948 Jeju massacre victims
(LEAD) Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours
(URGENT) Yoon taps Ambassador to U.S. Cho as new nat'l security adviser
(LEAD) '60s Korean pop diva Hyun Mee dies at age 85
Actress Kim Sae-ron fined 20 mln won for DUI
Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to meet in Seoul to discuss N. Korea: ministry
(LEAD) Yoon vetoes legislation requiring gov't purchase of surplus rice
BLACKPINK's Jisoo becomes 1st K-pop female soloist to sell over 1 mln copies in 1st week