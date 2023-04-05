SamsungHvyInd 5,280 DN 100

IS DONGSEO 41,800 DN 300

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 184,300 DN 1,400

DB INSURANCE 71,000 DN 400

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 778,000 UP 52,000

SLCORP 30,800 UP 2,650

Yuhan 51,500 UP 100

DongwonInd 51,600 DN 1,800

GC Corp 128,500 DN 300

SamsungElec 63,900 UP 300

GS E&C 21,150 DN 150

KPIC 171,200 DN 1,500

NHIS 8,840 DN 20

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,470 UP 10

SKC 116,300 UP 3,300

S-1 54,900 DN 700

KumhoPetrochem 139,900 DN 2,100

ZINUS 29,150 DN 50

Mobis 218,000 UP 3,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 112,000 UP 4,500

KG DONGBU STL 9,930 DN 410

Hanchem 224,500 UP 1,500

SamsungSecu 31,900 UP 250

DWS 41,600 UP 100

KEPCO 18,010 DN 20

emart 104,000 DN 500

POONGSAN 38,100 DN 50

FOOSUNG 15,820 UP 30

KBFinancialGroup 47,850 UP 100

SD Biosensor 22,000 UP 650

Hansae 15,410 DN 240

Youngone Corp 44,500 UP 50

HanmiPharm 303,500 UP 15,000

Meritz Financial 42,550 UP 1,300

KOLON IND 43,850 DN 450

CSWIND 72,800 UP 2,700

GKL 20,150 DN 300

SK Innovation 179,100 DN 2,100

BNK Financial Group 6,510 UP 20

DGB Financial Group 6,800 UP 10

(MORE)