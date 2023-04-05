KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
DONGSUH 19,270 DN 120
SamsungEng 31,600 UP 150
IBK 9,900 DN 70
SAMSUNG C&T 109,200 UP 800
LOTTE SHOPPING 81,500 DN 600
PanOcean 5,800 DN 30
HYUNDAIDEPTST 53,100 DN 600
KEPCO E&C 72,000 DN 3,100
ShinhanGroup 35,050 DN 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 49,600 UP 250
HYUNDAI ROTEM 27,400 UP 950
LGELECTRONICS 116,800 UP 900
Celltrion 158,600 DN 400
DAEWOONG PHARM 108,400 UP 600
LX INT 29,350 0
Hanwha 26,150 DN 200
DongkukStlMill 12,310 UP 90
DB HiTek 74,400 DN 3,300
CJ 108,100 DN 300
TaihanElecWire 1,483 UP 6
Hyundai M&F INS 32,750 DN 250
ORION Holdings 17,090 UP 10
SKNetworks 4,570 DN 140
Daesang 19,420 DN 270
KIH 55,400 UP 300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 160,000 UP 600
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,200 0
HANWHA LIFE 2,475 UP 20
AMOREPACIFIC 135,900 DN 1,800
GS 40,400 DN 250
LIG Nex1 74,900 UP 1,100
Fila Holdings 35,000 DN 550
HITEJINRO 22,450 DN 150
CJ LOGISTICS 79,000 DN 300
DOOSAN 99,400 DN 1,600
DL 53,700 0
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,940 DN 40
KIA CORP. 81,300 UP 1,200
SK hynix 84,600 UP 100
Youngpoong 578,000 UP 2,000
(END)
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
One-third of senior public officials have over 2 bln won in personal wealth: data
(URGENT) National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han resigns
Nat'l Assembly passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
National Assembly consents to arrest of PPP lawmaker Ha
Yoon vows to restore honor of 1948 Jeju massacre victims
(LEAD) Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours
(URGENT) Yoon taps Ambassador to U.S. Cho as new nat'l security adviser
(LEAD) '60s Korean pop diva Hyun Mee dies at age 85
Actress Kim Sae-ron fined 20 mln won for DUI
Nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan to meet in Seoul to discuss N. Korea: ministry
(LEAD) Yoon vetoes legislation requiring gov't purchase of surplus rice
BLACKPINK's Jisoo becomes 1st K-pop female soloist to sell over 1 mln copies in 1st week