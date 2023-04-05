(2nd LD) Police nab suspected mastermind behind abduction, murder of woman

(ATTN: UPDATES with new info in paras 1-2, 7-8, 13-18; ADDS photo)

SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- Police on Wednesday detained a man suspected of being the mastermind behind last week's kidnapping and murder of a woman.

The Suseo Police Station in Seoul said its investigators apprehended the man, surnamed Yoo, in Yongin, about 40 kilometers south of the capital, and searched his home and car. He is facing a charge of murder for hire.

Yoo is believed to be an acquaintance of one of the three suspects who were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 48-year-old woman in Gangnam Ward in southern Seoul on Wednesday night, killing her about two hours later and burying her body on a hill in Daejeon, about 140 kilometers south of the capital.

The alleged motive for the crime was to steal the victim's cryptocurrency assets.



This combination of photos released by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on April 5, 2023, shows three suspects involved in the abduction and murder of a woman. From left are Lee Kyeong-woo, Hwang Dae-han and Yeon Ji-ho. (Yonhap)

Later on Wednesday, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency identified the three arrested suspects as Lee Kyeong-woo, 36; Hwang Dae-han, 36; and Yeon Ji-ho, 30.

Under criminal law, law enforcement can disclose the identities of suspects in heinous crimes for public safety.

Lee is employed at a law office, while Hwang works for a liquor company. The two are college classmates. Yeon is currently unemployed and became acquainted with Hwang while working as a delivery driver.

Yoo is suspected of commissioning the abduction and murder. Yoo and his wife, surnamed Hwang, allegedly gave 40 million won (US$30,490) to Lee before the incident.

The police are looking into whether the payment is linked to the crime and have barred the couple from leaving the country.

According to sources, Lee and Yoo's wife, Hwang, have had a close relationship since a 2021 criminal case related to their cryptocurrency investment, which also involved the murdered victim.

Lee, the victim and Hwang were co-investors in a cryptocurrency in 2020-21.

After the digital currency fell sharply in February 2021, Lee, the victim and other investors believed Hwang manipulated the token's price. They extorted 190 million won worth of cryptocurrency coins from her.

Lee and the victim were investigated by police for blackmailing Hwang, and only Lee was transferred to the prosecution for further investigation.

A vehicle arrives at the Suseo Police Station in Seoul on April 5, 2023, carrying a man suspected of being the mastermind behind last week's kidnapping and murder of a woman. (Yonhap)

Lee and the two other suspects were apprehended Friday and formally arrested Monday.

Lee denied his involvement in the kidnapping and murder, but Hwang Dae-han and Yeon Ji-ho claimed Lee proposed the crime, saying he received 40 million won from someone, who is believed to be the Yoo couple. Hwang and Yeon also told police they planned the crime for two to three months.

The police on Tuesday requested an arrest warrant for another man suspected of helping prepare the crime.

The man in his 20s confessed that he joined the crime in January following a promise from Hwang to buy him a car, police said.

He told police he tailed and monitored the victim before quitting in mid-March.

The police also raided a plastic surgery clinic in Gangnam on Tuesday and interviewed Lee's wife, who works there, to determine the source of the syringes and liquid presumed to be anesthetic found in the car used in the kidnapping.



This combination of photos shows three suspects involved in the abduction and murder of a woman being taken to the Seoul Central District Court on April 3, 2023, for a hearing to review the police's request for their arrest warrants. (Yonhap)



