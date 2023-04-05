PPP lawmaker suggests 'let's empty an entire bowl of rice' campaign

By Lee Minji

SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- A ruling People Power Party (PPP) lawmaker proposed a "let's empty an entire bowl of rice" campaign Wednesday as part of efforts to increase rice consumption and help struggling farmers.

Rep. Cho Su-jin made the suggestion during a radio interview while discussing how to support farmers amid dwindling rice consumption, a day after President Yoon Suk Yeol vetoed a bill requiring the government purchase of surplus rice.

"The problem of leftover rice is a very heartbreaking reality," Cho, who leads the PPP's task force on dealing with livelihood matters, said on KBS radio. "We discussed things like a 'let's empty an entire bowl of rice'" campaign.

Cho noted that many women in particular shun rice in order to lose weight.

"But compared with other foods, it has lower calories, doesn't it?" she said of rice. "While we actively publicize things like this, there should be a switchover in people's perceptions."

Cho's remarks drew criticism from the main opposition party as well as fellow PPP lawmakers.

Democratic Party (DP) floor leader Park Hong-keun called the campaign a "nonsensical idea," while PPP leader Kim Gi-hyeon said that Cho must have not meant what she said.

PPP Rep. Her Eun-a mocked the idea, saying Cho should have instead suggested making rice bowls for double portions of rice.

In a phone interview with Yonhap News Agency, Cho said that she mentioned the campaign as one of the ideas discussed in the meeting and that not all ideas become part of the ruling party's policy.

The vetoed legislation requires the government to buy excess rice if production exceeds estimated demand by 3-5 percent, or if prices fall by 5-8 percent or more compared with the previous year.

The main opposition DP, which led the bill's passage through the National Assembly, has argued the vetoed bill can protect farmers and stabilize rice prices, as rice demand has been on a steady decline due mainly to changes in diet and eating habits.

But critics say it is a short-sighted populist policy aimed at wooing farmer voters ahead of next year's general elections, stressing that the measure would end up wasting government resources, worsening overproduction and causing rice prices to fall further.



Ruling People Power Party Rep. Cho Su-jin speaks in a general meeting of lawmakers at the National Assembly in this file photo taken March 10, 2023. (Yonhap)

