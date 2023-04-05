BTS' Suga to release 1st collaboration with diva IU after 3 years
SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- Suga of K-pop giant BTS will release his first collaboration single with singer IU after three years Friday, the band's agency said Wednesday.
The song, titled "People Pt.2," will be included in "D-Day," Suga's debut solo album set for release April 21, according to BigHit Music.
The two singers last worked together for IU's hit song "Eight" released in May 2020.
Suga will be the fifth member of the septet to debut as a soloist when he drops the upcoming album under the stage name "Agust D" for his previous individual songs.
It will mark the final installment of the "Agust D" trilogy, which began with his mixtapes "Agust D" (2016) and "D-2" (2020).
He wrote and composed all the songs on the album, and took charge of its overall production process to share his sincere personal story, according to the agency.
