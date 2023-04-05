S. Korean Bond Yields on Apr. 5, 2023
All News 16:43 April 05, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.289 3.281 +0.8
2-year TB 3.315 3.336 -2.1
3-year TB 3.264 3.279 -1.5
10-year TB 3.326 3.316 +1.0
2-year MSB 3.332 3.335 -0.3
3-year CB (AA-) 4.072 4.081 -0.9
91-day CD 3.590 3.590 0.0
