Yoon says foreign policy directly related to people's livelihoods

SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol said Wednesday foreign policy and national security are directly related to people's livelihoods, and emphasized the importance of cooperation with allies and partners.

Yoon made the remark at a meeting held to check progress on his administration's foreign policy and national security goals, with 128 people in attendance, including 97 members of the public and the ministers for foreign affairs, unification, defense and veterans affairs.

"Running state affairs and diplomacy are one and the same. They are two sides of the same coin," he said during the meeting at the former presidential complex of Cheong Wa Dae.

The country's future, he noted, depends on whether it can build stronger supply chains in the face of the current polycrisis and secure a technological advantage through innovations in cutting-edge technology.

"At a time when cooperation in cutting-edge science and technology comes in a package, foreign policy and national security are directly related to our people's livelihoods," he said.



The session was the second of its kind following the first session in December, which covered issues related to the economy, regional development, and labor, education and pension reforms.

Yoon said North Korea's unlawful nuclear and missile development, and repeated provocations have rendered the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia graver than ever.

He called for strengthening extended deterrence measures under the South Korea-U.S alliance and reinforcing the South Korean three-axis system, which involves anti-missile defense, a program to incapacitate the North Korean leadership and a preemptive strike platform.

"Our military must establish a firm understanding of the enemy and military discipline so that in whatever circumstance, when we are attacked first, we can fight and win," he said.

Yoon also referred to the government's first public release of a North Korean human rights report last week, saying it is "very important" to widely publicize the "appalling violations of human rights" against the North Korean people.

"In order to overcome challenges, such as the polycrisis and the North Korean nuclear threat, trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the United States and Japan is more important than ever," he said.

"The South Korea-U.S. alliance has already developed from a military and security alliance to a global comprehensive strategic alliance, while the importance of South Korea-Japan relations cannot be emphasized enough," he added.

Yoon recalled his administration unveiled its Indo-Pacific strategy last year as a "global pivotal state," and took economic security cooperation with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to a higher level.

He also said he conducted "sales diplomacy" in his summit meetings with foreign leaders to help produce results for the economy

"At the center of diplomacy is the economy," he said. "We will strengthen cooperation on nuclear energy, semiconductors and supply chains by expanding global cooperation, and combine our capabilities to achieve results in exports and overseas markets."

