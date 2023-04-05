The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



-----------------

S. Korea, U.S. hold air drills involving B-52H strategic bomber: defense ministry

SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States held combined air drills, involving at least one U.S. B-52H strategic bomber, Wednesday, Seoul's defense ministry said, amid joint efforts to sharpen deterrence against evolving North Korean threats.

The bomber was redeployed to the Korean Peninsula about a month after its last deployment here amid tensions caused by Pyongyang's provocative moves, such as its unveiling of the Hwasan-31 tactical nuclear warhead last week.



-----------------

(LEAD) 1 person killed, another injured in collapse of bridge sidewalk south of Seoul

SEONGNAM, South Korea -- One person was killed and another injured Wednesday after the guardrail and the sidewalk of a stream bridge in Bundang, just south of Seoul, collapsed, police said.

A section of the guardrail and an adjacent sidewalk lining the outer edge of the bridge across the Tan Stream crumbled at 9:45 a.m. and fell onto a walking trail below, along with a toppled signpost.



-----------------

(LEAD) Jeju airport returns to normal after hundreds of flights canceled due to strong winds

JEJU, South Korea -- Airline operations on the southern island of Jeju returned to normal on Wednesday afternoon after hundreds of flights were grounded due to dangerous wind conditions.

The weather authorities had issued alerts for high winds and wind shear, which refers to sudden changes in wind direction and speed, earlier in the morning.



-----------------

Police book another suspect in abduction murder of woman

SEOUL -- Police investigating last week's kidnapping and murder of a woman have booked one more suspect as they are broadening the inquiry to uncover possible masterminds and additional accomplices behind the crime, officials said Wednesday.

The Suseo Police Station in southern Seoul has detained three suspects in the death of the 48-year-old woman and requested an arrest warrant for another accomplice.



-----------------

Gov't, ruling party to strengthen response to school violence

SEOUL -- The government and the ruling People Power Party (PPP) decided Wednesday to push for tougher measures against school violence, including having such records taken into account in both the early and regular college admission processes, and kept until employment.

The PPP and the government held a policy consultation meeting at the National Assembly and discussed various measures to raise awareness on school bullying, the PPP's top policymaker Park Dae-chul said.



-----------------

Senior U.S. official in Seoul ahead of Yoon's state visit to Washington

SEOUL -- A senior White House official has visited South Korea for talks with Seoul's vice foreign minister, officials said Wednesday, ahead of President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to Washington later this month.

Edgard Kagan, senior director for East Asia and Oceania at the National Security Council, met with First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong earlier in the day and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation as the two countries celebrate the 70th anniversary of their alliance this year, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.



-----------------

Main opposition urges Japan to suspend Fukushima water discharge

SEOUL -- A group of lawmakers from the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) visited the Japanese Embassy in Seoul on Wednesday and urged Tokyo to suspend its plan to release radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea until neighboring countries approve of the idea.

The DP's task force on the Fukushima water release plan made the request in a meeting with Daisuke Namioka, minister of economic affairs at the Japanese Embassy, on the eve of their planned visit to Japan in connection with the matter.



-----------------

BTS' Suga to release 1st collaboration with diva IU after 3 years

SEOUL -- Suga of K-pop giant BTS will release his first collaboration single with singer IU after three years Friday, the band's agency said Wednesday.

The song, titled "People Pt.2," will be included in "D-Day," Suga's debut solo album set for release April 21, according to BigHit Music.



