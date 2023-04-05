Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon 'pleased' to deliver 'historic address' at joint session of U.S. Congress

All News 18:35 April 05, 2023

SEOUL, April 5 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol said Wednesday he is "pleased" to be invited to address a joint session of the U.S. Congress during his state visit to Washington later this month as the two allies mark the 70th anniversary of their establishment.

Yoon is scheduled to hold a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C., on April 26.

