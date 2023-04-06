Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 April 06, 2023

SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 12/10 Rain 30

Incheon 12/09 Rain 30

Suwon 12/09 Rain 40

Cheongju 14/10 Rain 60

Daejeon 13/10 Rain 60

Chuncheon 13/09 Rain 70

Gangneung 19/12 Sunny 60

Jeonju 13/10 Rain 60

Gwangju 13/10 Rain 60

Jeju 16/11 Sunny 60

Daegu 19/10 Sunny 70

Busan 17/11 Sunny 60

