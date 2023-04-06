Hyundai IONIQ 6 named 2023 World Car of the Year
SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Thursday its all-electric IONIQ 6 sedan has been named 2023 World Car of the Year at the New York International Auto Show.
It is the second straight win for the South Korean carmaker, with the pure electric IONIQ 5 SUV taking the award last year.
The award is voted on by a jury of 100 journalists from 32 countries, with the largest group coming from the United States, the world's most important automobile market.
The IONIQ 6 also won the World Electric Vehicle and World Car Design Awards.
"We are thrilled to receive this prestigious honor two years in a row, which recognizes the tremendous talents and unrelenting efforts of everyone at Hyundai Motor Company to bring EVs like IONIQ 6 to market," Hyundai Motor President and Chief Executive Chang Jae-hoon said in a statement.
The IONIQ 6 is the second model equipped with Hyundai Motor Group's dedicated electronic vehicle platform called E-GMP after the IONIQ 5, which launched in April last year.
The maker of Sonata sedans and Palisade SUVs plans to launch the IONIQ 6 in the U.S. market in the first half of this year.
Hyundai plans to roll out 17 battery electric vehicle (BEV) models by 2030, including six Genesis models, with its smaller affiliate Kia Corp. scheduled to release 14 BEVs by 2027.
Hyundai sells its vehicles under the Hyundai brand and the independent Genesis brand in global markets.
