Singapore's Qoo10 acquires Wemakeprice
SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- Singapore's Qoo10 said Thursday it acquired the entire stake in the South Korean social commerce platform Wemakeprice Inc., in the e-commerce giant's ongoing efforts to expand in South Korea.
Qoo10 said it acquired an 86.2 percent stake in Wemakeprice from its largest shareholder, Wonder Holdings Co., as well as the remaining shares owned by NXC Corp., the holding company of South Korean game developer Nexon Co.
The two companies did not disclose the exact financial terms of the acquisition.
Following the deal, Qoo10 will own the management rights of Wemakeprice, as well as the rights to operate its mobile platform, the company said.
Thursday's deal marks the third of its kind for Qoo10, after it acquired South Korea's e-commerce platform TMON Inc. last year and Interpark Commerce Corp., the mobile shopping and book selling business unit of Interpark, in March.
Qoo10 said it plans to "increase synergy" among its three affiliates, with the aim to establish a "global e-commerce ecosystem" by connecting global sellers to local platforms that it already owns.
Based in Singapore, Qoo10 is an e-commerce platform founded by GMarket founder Young Bae Ku and eBay. The site operates localized marketplaces across five Southeast Asian countries, including Indonesia, China, Hong Kong and Malaysia.
Its logistics affiliate, Qxpress, which owns logistics hubs in 19 regions across 11 countries, is currently pushing for an initial public offering on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
Nat'l Assembly passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
-
National Assembly consents to arrest of PPP lawmaker Ha
-
Opposition lawmakers propose resolution denouncing Japan's Dokdo claim, textbooks
-
Yoon's approval rating falls to 30 pct: poll
-
Yoon vows to restore honor of 1948 Jeju massacre victims
-
(LEAD) Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
(LEAD) N. Korea plans to send weapons, munitions to Russia in exchange for food: NSC
-
N.K. leader's sister accuses Zelenskyy of gambling with Ukraine's destiny
-
(LEAD) 1 person killed, another injured in collapse of bridge sidewalk south of Seoul
-
Actress Kim Sae-ron fined 20 mln won for DUI
-
Yoon 'pleased' to deliver 'historic address' at joint session of U.S. Congress
-
(LEAD) '60s Korean pop diva Hyun Mee dies at age 85
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. hold air drills involving B-52H strategic bomber: defense ministry