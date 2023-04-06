Singapore's Qoo10 acquires Wemakeprice

SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- Singapore's Qoo10 said Thursday it acquired the entire stake in the South Korean social commerce platform Wemakeprice Inc., in the e-commerce giant's ongoing efforts to expand in South Korea.

Qoo10 said it acquired an 86.2 percent stake in Wemakeprice from its largest shareholder, Wonder Holdings Co., as well as the remaining shares owned by NXC Corp., the holding company of South Korean game developer Nexon Co.

The two companies did not disclose the exact financial terms of the acquisition.

Following the deal, Qoo10 will own the management rights of Wemakeprice, as well as the rights to operate its mobile platform, the company said.

Thursday's deal marks the third of its kind for Qoo10, after it acquired South Korea's e-commerce platform TMON Inc. last year and Interpark Commerce Corp., the mobile shopping and book selling business unit of Interpark, in March.

Qoo10 said it plans to "increase synergy" among its three affiliates, with the aim to establish a "global e-commerce ecosystem" by connecting global sellers to local platforms that it already owns.

Based in Singapore, Qoo10 is an e-commerce platform founded by GMarket founder Young Bae Ku and eBay. The site operates localized marketplaces across five Southeast Asian countries, including Indonesia, China, Hong Kong and Malaysia.

Its logistics affiliate, Qxpress, which owns logistics hubs in 19 regions across 11 countries, is currently pushing for an initial public offering on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite.



