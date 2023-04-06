Vice FM urges cooperation on N. Korea's denuclearization during NATO talks

SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon called Thursday for continued cooperation on North Korea's denuclearization as he attended a meeting of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) foreign ministers.

During the ministerial meeting held in Belgium, Lee pledged to ramp up cooperation with NATO against several global challenges, Seoul's foreign ministry said in a press release.

He also reaffirmed South Korea's support for Ukraine to help its fight against Russia, expressing the government's willingness to provide additional humanitarian aid to Kyiv.

Participating in the session were 31 NATO member countries and Indo-Pacific partners, including Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

Separately, Lee also attended a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and representatives from Indo-Pacific partners to discuss ways to further boost their partnership, according to the ministry.



South Korea's Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Do-hoon (R) attends foreign ministerial talks between North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies and their partners in Brussels, Belgium, on April 5, 2023, in this photo provided by South Korea's foreign ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

