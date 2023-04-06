Samsung Electronics to extend partnership with AMD to enhance Exynos processor

SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday it has extended a multiyear agreement with AMD Inc. to use the U.S. chip firm's latest graphics solutions to upgrade the Samsung Exynos mobile processor and boost mobile gaming experiences.

The partnership will help bring "console-level graphics quality and optimized power consumption to more mobile devices, offering an incredibly immersive and long-lasing gaming experience," Samsung said in a press release.

The Santa Clara, California-based AMD is a leading fabless firm, specializing in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies.

Samsung first licensed AMD's RDNA graphics architecture in 2019, which led to the development of Samsung's mobile graphics processing unit, Xclipse, in 2022.

The ongoing partnership is seen as Samsung's efforts to advance in the growing mobile gaming market, which was twice as big as the traditional console game market in 2021, according to a recent report by Seoul-based Samjeong KPMG Accounting Firm.

"Together with AMD, Samsung has been revolutionizing mobile graphics," Lee Seog-jun, executive vice president of application processor development at Samsung, said in a press release.

"Drawing on our technological know-how in designing ultra-low-power solutions, we will continue to drive ongoing innovation in the mobile graphics space," he said.

"We are excited Samsung selected multiple generations of our leadership high-performance Radeon graphics to advance the next generation of Samsung Exynos solutions," said David Wang, senior vice president of the Radeon Technologies Group at AMD.



The captured image from the website of Samsung Electronics Co. shows the Samsung Exynos Processor. (Yonhap)

jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr

(END)