Court sides with medical school in revoking admission of ex-justice minister's daughter
BUSAN, April 6 (Yonhap) -- A regional court rejected a lawsuit that the daughter of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk filed to seek the cancellation of Pusan National University's decision to nullify her admission to its medical school over academic fraud.
Last April, the state-run university in the southeastern port city retroactively canceled Cho Min's admission in 2015, after the Supreme Court convicted her mother of forging some of the academic credentials used in the daughter's application.
The younger Cho then filed lawsuits seeking to suspend and ultimately cancel the decision, claiming the school's internal probe found the forged documents had no influence on her admission.
On Thursday, the Busan District Court denied the request, which will effectively cancel her admission and strip her status as a medical school graduate 30 days after she receives the sentencing in papers.
The academic fraud involving the family of Cho Kuk in 2019 ended up sharply dividing the nation, prompting massive rallies both in support and against his nomination as a justice minister.
Cho, considered then one of the closest confidants of former President Moon Jae-in, left office just 35 days after his appointment.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
Nat'l Assembly passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
-
National Assembly consents to arrest of PPP lawmaker Ha
-
Opposition lawmakers propose resolution denouncing Japan's Dokdo claim, textbooks
-
Yoon's approval rating falls to 30 pct: poll
-
Yoon vows to restore honor of 1948 Jeju massacre victims
-
(LEAD) Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
(LEAD) N. Korea plans to send weapons, munitions to Russia in exchange for food: NSC
-
N.K. leader's sister accuses Zelenskyy of gambling with Ukraine's destiny
-
(LEAD) 1 person killed, another injured in collapse of bridge sidewalk south of Seoul
-
Actress Kim Sae-ron fined 20 mln won for DUI
-
Yoon 'pleased' to deliver 'historic address' at joint session of U.S. Congress
-
(LEAD) '60s Korean pop diva Hyun Mee dies at age 85
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. hold air drills involving B-52H strategic bomber: defense ministry