(LEAD) Court sides with medical school in revoking admission of ex-justice minister's daughter

BUSAN, April 6 (Yonhap) -- A regional court rejected a lawsuit that the daughter of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk filed to seek the cancellation of Pusan National University (PNU)'s decision to nullify her admission to its medical school over academic fraud.

Last April, the state-run university in the southeastern port city retroactively canceled Cho Min's admission in 2015, after the Supreme Court convicted her mother of forging some of the academic credentials used in the daughter's application.

The younger Cho then filed lawsuits seeking to suspend and ultimately cancel the decision, claiming the school's internal probe found the forged documents had no influence on her admission.

On Thursday, the Busan District Court denied the request, which will effectively cancel her admission and strip her status as a medical school graduate 30 days after she receives the sentencing in papers.

The court sided with the school, saying there was no procedural error in delivering the decision.

The court also said a false internship certificate and other forged credentials used for Cho's admission were proven as evidence through her mother's conviction.

The health ministry is expected to expedite its decision-making process regarding the potential revocation of Cho's medical license.

Cho, however, could maintain her license if she files for an appeal, pending a Supreme Court decision.

The 32-year-old entered Korea University in 2010 and graduated in 2014. She was then admitted to PNU's medical school in 2015 and passed the state medical licensing exam in 2021.

The academic fraud involving the family of Cho Kuk in 2019 ended up sharply dividing the nation, prompting massive rallies both in support and against his nomination as a justice minister.

Cho, considered then one of the closest confidants of former President Moon Jae-in, left office just 35 days after his appointment.

Cho and his wife were both convicted of academic fraud involving their two children.



Cho Min, daughter of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, speaks during a YouTube interview on Feb. 6, 2023, in this file photo captured from the YouTube channel run by Kim Ou-joon, an outspoken liberal broadcaster. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

