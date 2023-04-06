Yoon considers taking bipartisan parliamentary delegation to U.S.
SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol is considering taking a bipartisan parliamentary delegation with him on his state visit to the United States this month, an official said Thursday.
Yoon is set to hold a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden on April 26 and address a joint session of the U.S. Congress the next day as the two countries mark the 70th anniversary of their alliance this year.
"The presidential office is preparing to put together a bipartisan parliamentary delegation," the official from the ruling bloc told Yonhap News Agency. "We expect lawmakers of the (main opposition) Democratic Party to also respond positively."
The presidential office has been reaching out mainly to lawmakers of the Parliamentary Diplomatic Forum on the U.S. to survey their interest in accompanying Yoon to Washington.
A formal parliamentary body promoting exchanges between the two countries' legislatures -- similar to the Korea-Japan Parliamentarians' Union -- could also be launched as a result of the state visit.
Meanwhile, a large number of South Korean business executives are expected to accompany Yoon to Washington.
Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong and other chiefs of conglomerates have been cited as possible members of the business delegation.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
