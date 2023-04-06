Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yanolja acquires U.S. hospitality solutions company Innsoft for US$8.3 mln

All News 11:21 April 06, 2023

SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- Yanolja Cloud Pte., the tech affiliate of South Korean booking platform Yanolja Inc., said Thursday it has finalized a deal to acquire Oregon-based Innsoft Inc. for US$8.3 million in a bid to expand its hospitality solutions services in North America.

Yanolja Cloud Pte. plans to launch a new line up of hospitality management solutions targeting the North American market, as well as a new self check-in kiosk within this year with Innsoft by utilizing Innsoft's existing infrastructure, network and expertise.

Innsoft is a U.S. hospitality solutions company offering various hotel management software solutions. Its partners include global reservation platforms, such as Booking.Com International B.V. and Expedia Group Inc.

The logo of Yanolja Cloud Pte. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

