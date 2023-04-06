Yanolja acquires U.S. hospitality solutions company Innsoft for US$8.3 mln
SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- Yanolja Cloud Pte., the tech affiliate of South Korean booking platform Yanolja Inc., said Thursday it has finalized a deal to acquire Oregon-based Innsoft Inc. for US$8.3 million in a bid to expand its hospitality solutions services in North America.
Yanolja Cloud Pte. plans to launch a new line up of hospitality management solutions targeting the North American market, as well as a new self check-in kiosk within this year with Innsoft by utilizing Innsoft's existing infrastructure, network and expertise.
Innsoft is a U.S. hospitality solutions company offering various hotel management software solutions. Its partners include global reservation platforms, such as Booking.Com International B.V. and Expedia Group Inc.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
Nat'l Assembly passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
-
National Assembly consents to arrest of PPP lawmaker Ha
-
Yoon's approval rating falls to 30 pct: poll
-
Ruling party, gov't agree to tentatively postpone electricity, gas rate hikes
-
Yoon vows to restore honor of 1948 Jeju massacre victims
-
(LEAD) Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
(LEAD) N. Korea plans to send weapons, munitions to Russia in exchange for food: NSC
-
N.K. leader's sister accuses Zelenskyy of gambling with Ukraine's destiny
-
(LEAD) 1 person killed, another injured in collapse of bridge sidewalk south of Seoul
-
Yoon 'pleased' to deliver 'historic address' at joint session of U.S. Congress
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. hold air drills involving B-52H strategic bomber: defense ministry
-
Actress Kim Sae-ron fined 20 mln won for DUI
-
N. Korea warns of 'offensive' actions against S. Korea-U.S. joint military drills