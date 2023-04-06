BTS' Suga to release documentary on making of 1st solo album

SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- Suga, a member of the K-pop superstar BTS, will drop a documentary film following the process of making his upcoming first solo album on the day of the album's release, the band's agency said Thursday.

The documentary, titled "Suga: Road to D-Day," is a road movie featuring the rapper's journey to exchange ideas with the artists of various cities around the world and find a story he wants to tell in the album, according to BigHit Music.

It shows how his unique style and the moments he experienced while traveling through the cities are combined into music, while depicting the personal struggles and human concerns that he faces as an artist, producer and musician in great detail, the agency added.

The documentary will be uploaded on Weverse, an online K-pop fandom platform, and Disney+ at 11 p.m. on April 21.

Suga will drop the album "D-Day" at 1 p.m. under the stage name for his previous individual projects, Agust D, to become the fifth member of the septet to debut as a soloist.

