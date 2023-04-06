(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
Nat'l Assembly passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
-
National Assembly consents to arrest of PPP lawmaker Ha
-
Yoon's approval rating falls to 30 pct: poll
-
Ruling party, gov't agree to tentatively postpone electricity, gas rate hikes
-
Yoon vows to restore honor of 1948 Jeju massacre victims
-
(LEAD) Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
(LEAD) N. Korea plans to send weapons, munitions to Russia in exchange for food: NSC
-
N.K. leader's sister accuses Zelenskyy of gambling with Ukraine's destiny
-
(LEAD) 1 person killed, another injured in collapse of bridge sidewalk south of Seoul
-
Yoon 'pleased' to deliver 'historic address' at joint session of U.S. Congress
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. hold air drills involving B-52H strategic bomber: defense ministry
-
Actress Kim Sae-ron fined 20 mln won for DUI
-
N. Korea warns of 'offensive' actions against S. Korea-U.S. joint military drills