S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold security talks this month: defense chief
SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- Senior defense officials of South Korea, the United States and Japan will hold trilateral talks later this month, Seoul's defense chief said Thursday, as the three nations seek to bolster security cooperation against military threats from North Korea.
Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup confirmed that the deputy minister-level trilateral meeting will take place this month when asked by Rep. Kim Young-bae of the Democratic Party during a session of the National Assembly's defense committee.
Lee did not elaborate on the meeting's possible agenda, but it is expected to focus on ways to respond to North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats.
The trilateral talks come after the three countries' leaders agreed to share North Korean missile warning data in real time during a three-way meeting in Cambodia in November last year.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
Yoon's approval rating falls to 30 pct: poll
-
Ruling party, gov't agree to tentatively postpone electricity, gas rate hikes
-
(LEAD) Ruling party, gov't agree to tentatively postpone electricity, gas rate hikes
-
(Yonhap Interview) EU's green regulations drive 'reasonable' demand amid global decarbonization: German biz lobby chief
-
Yoon vows to restore honor of 1948 Jeju massacre victims
-
(LEAD) Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
Yoon orders stern crackdown on drug rings following scam targeting students in Gangnam
-
(LEAD) N. Korea plans to send weapons, munitions to Russia in exchange for food: NSC
-
(LEAD) 1 person killed, another injured in collapse of bridge sidewalk south of Seoul
-
Yoon 'pleased' to deliver 'historic address' at joint session of U.S. Congress
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. hold air drills involving B-52H strategic bomber: defense ministry
-
N. Korea warns of 'offensive' actions against S. Korea-U.S. joint military drills
-
(2nd LD) Police nab suspected mastermind behind abduction, murder of woman