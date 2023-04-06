S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold security talks this month: defense chief

SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- Senior defense officials of South Korea, the United States and Japan will hold trilateral talks later this month, Seoul's defense chief said Thursday, as the three nations seek to bolster security cooperation against military threats from North Korea.

Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup confirmed that the deputy minister-level trilateral meeting will take place this month when asked by Rep. Kim Young-bae of the Democratic Party during a session of the National Assembly's defense committee.

Lee did not elaborate on the meeting's possible agenda, but it is expected to focus on ways to respond to North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats.

The trilateral talks come after the three countries' leaders agreed to share North Korean missile warning data in real time during a three-way meeting in Cambodia in November last year.



Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup (R) is briefed by Deputy Minister for Defense Policy Heo Tae-keun (C) during a parliamentary session at the National Assembly in western Seoul on April 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

