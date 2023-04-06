PM requests Dominican Republic's support for S. Korea's 2030 World Expo bid
SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo met Thursday with visiting Dominican Republic Vice President Raquel Pena and requested the country's backing for South Korea's bid to bring the 2030 World Expo to its southeastern port city of Busan, according to Han's office.
Pena is the highest-level government official of the Dominican Republic to make an official trip to South Korea in 17 years.
Han and Pena exchanged views on ways to develop bilateral ties and promote cooperation on the global stage.
Han pointed out that the Dominican Republic, a key player in Central America and the Caribbean, is an important partner of South Korea in such fields as trade, energy, infrastructure and agriculture.
He asked the nation to throw its weight behind South Korea's expo bid, as a delegation from the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) made an on-site inspection of the candidate city this week.
Pena was quoted as telling Han that her country and South Korea share fundamental values, including freedom, democracy, human rights and rule of law. She expressed hope that the two sides will strengthen partnerships in various sectors like economic security, investment, development, health and food.
