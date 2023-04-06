KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HanmiPharm 307,000 UP 3,500
KOLMAR KOREA 40,800 DN 600
emart 103,800 DN 200
CSWIND 74,700 UP 1,900
KOLON IND 42,850 DN 1,000
Youngone Corp 43,950 DN 550
DGB Financial Group 6,730 DN 70
Hansae 15,060 DN 350
SD Biosensor 21,400 DN 600
POONGSAN 37,750 DN 350
JB Financial Group 8,400 DN 190
TKG Huchems 20,950 DN 150
PIAM 35,000 DN 1,600
CJ CheilJedang 319,000 DN 1,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,550 DN 250
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY331 00 DN550
GKL 20,200 UP 50
BNK Financial Group 6,440 DN 70
KBFinancialGroup 46,650 DN 1,200
Meritz Financial 43,050 UP 500
HANJINKAL 43,800 DN 1,000
SK Innovation 176,200 DN 2,900
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 157,400 DN 2,600
Fila Holdings 34,150 DN 850
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,350 DN 850
AMOREPACIFIC 134,500 DN 1,400
LIG Nex1 73,100 DN 1,800
GS 39,800 DN 600
HANWHA LIFE 2,355 DN 120
FOOSUNG 15,520 DN 300
Hanmi Science 43,350 UP 150
KSOE 77,500 DN 1,200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 49,750 UP 800
SamsungElecMech 152,400 DN 5,400
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,700 DN 150
Kogas 26,700 DN 200
SamsungF&MIns 204,500 DN 2,000
Hanssem 49,250 DN 700
F&F 136,600 DN 3,800
HtlShilla 81,400 DN 1,000
(MORE)
