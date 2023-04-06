SEOUL, April 6 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



HanmiPharm 307,000 UP 3,500

KOLMAR KOREA 40,800 DN 600

emart 103,800 DN 200

CSWIND 74,700 UP 1,900

KOLON IND 42,850 DN 1,000

Youngone Corp 43,950 DN 550

DGB Financial Group 6,730 DN 70

Hansae 15,060 DN 350

SD Biosensor 21,400 DN 600

POONGSAN 37,750 DN 350

JB Financial Group 8,400 DN 190

TKG Huchems 20,950 DN 150

PIAM 35,000 DN 1,600

CJ CheilJedang 319,000 DN 1,000

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,550 DN 250

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY331 00 DN550

GKL 20,200 UP 50

BNK Financial Group 6,440 DN 70

KBFinancialGroup 46,650 DN 1,200

Meritz Financial 43,050 UP 500

HANJINKAL 43,800 DN 1,000

SK Innovation 176,200 DN 2,900

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 157,400 DN 2,600

Fila Holdings 34,150 DN 850

HANAFINANCIALGR 40,350 DN 850

AMOREPACIFIC 134,500 DN 1,400

LIG Nex1 73,100 DN 1,800

GS 39,800 DN 600

HANWHA LIFE 2,355 DN 120

FOOSUNG 15,520 DN 300

Hanmi Science 43,350 UP 150

KSOE 77,500 DN 1,200

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 49,750 UP 800

SamsungElecMech 152,400 DN 5,400

HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,700 DN 150

Kogas 26,700 DN 200

SamsungF&MIns 204,500 DN 2,000

Hanssem 49,250 DN 700

F&F 136,600 DN 3,800

HtlShilla 81,400 DN 1,000

(MORE)