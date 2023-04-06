KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
MS IND 20,050 DN 1,000
LX INT 28,400 DN 950
CJ 109,600 UP 1,500
Hyundai M&F INS 32,300 DN 450
DB HiTek 74,300 DN 100
TaihanElecWire 1,461 DN 22
DongkukStlMill 12,020 DN 290
KAL 22,800 DN 200
Daewoong 15,220 DN 120
SSANGYONGCNE 6,150 UP 10
TaekwangInd 720,000 DN 10,000
LG Corp. 82,800 DN 1,500
KCC 217,000 DN 5,500
SKBP 62,900 DN 800
AmoreG 38,900 DN 300
HyundaiMtr 185,100 DN 1,600
IS DONGSEO 40,400 DN 1,400
HMM 19,530 DN 570
S-Oil 80,400 DN 1,200
LG Innotek 255,000 DN 12,000
HYUNDAI WIA 55,300 DN 1,700
SamsungHvyInd 5,240 DN 40
KorZinc 531,000 DN 6,000
LS ELECTRIC 55,400 DN 1,800
HyundaiMipoDock 68,900 DN 400
OCI 102,000 DN 300
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 182,500 DN 1,800
Ottogi 445,000 UP 500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,240 DN 230
SKC 111,400 DN 4,900
GS Retail 29,950 0
KPIC 171,000 DN 200
LS 76,900 DN 600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES99100 DN1900
GS E&C 20,650 DN 500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 745,000 DN 33,000
GC Corp 130,100 UP 1,600
KIA CORP. 81,000 DN 300
SK hynix 83,800 DN 800
DL 51,800 DN 1,900
(MORE)
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
Nat'l Assembly passes bill on expanding tax incentives for chipmakers
Yoon's approval rating falls to 30 pct: poll
Ruling party, gov't agree to tentatively postpone electricity, gas rate hikes
Yoon vows to restore honor of 1948 Jeju massacre victims
(LEAD) Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours
Yoon orders stern crackdown on drug rings following scam targeting students in Gangnam
(LEAD) N. Korea plans to send weapons, munitions to Russia in exchange for food: NSC
(LEAD) 1 person killed, another injured in collapse of bridge sidewalk south of Seoul
Yoon 'pleased' to deliver 'historic address' at joint session of U.S. Congress
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. hold air drills involving B-52H strategic bomber: defense ministry
N. Korea warns of 'offensive' actions against S. Korea-U.S. joint military drills
(2nd LD) Police nab suspected mastermind behind abduction, murder of woman