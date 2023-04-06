KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DOOSAN 96,300 DN 3,100
HITEJINRO 22,050 DN 400
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,690 DN 250
CJ LOGISTICS 78,100 DN 900
Yuhan 53,400 UP 1,900
SLCORP 30,300 DN 500
GCH Corp 15,880 DN 70
LOTTE 29,200 UP 200
SGBC 54,300 DN 3,500
LotteChilsung 165,100 DN 700
HYBE 205,000 UP 14,300
Hyosung 66,200 DN 800
K Car 14,560 UP 1,050
Boryung 8,950 UP 20
Shinsegae 210,000 DN 500
POSCO FUTURE M 292,500 UP 1,000
Nongshim 389,000 UP 11,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 57,500 DN 1,200
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,600 DN 600
DB INSURANCE 70,200 DN 800
DWS 47,850 UP 6,250
DongwonInd 51,100 DN 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,250 0
SamsungElec 62,300 DN 1,600
POSCO Holdings 362,500 DN 11,000
NHIS 8,710 DN 130
SamsungEng 29,950 DN 1,650
KT&G 83,800 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 107,100 DN 2,100
LOTTE TOUR 13,260 DN 70
PanOcean 5,660 DN 140
IBK 9,770 DN 130
Doosan Enerbility 17,050 UP 70
Doosanfc 32,550 DN 550
LG Uplus 11,080 UP 30
CheilWorldwide 18,890 DN 10
LOTTE CONF 107,600 DN 400
SAMSUNG LIFE 61,600 DN 900
LOTTE SHOPPING 80,700 DN 800
LG Display 15,750 DN 240
