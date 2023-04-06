DOOSAN 96,300 DN 3,100

HITEJINRO 22,050 DN 400

HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,690 DN 250

CJ LOGISTICS 78,100 DN 900

Yuhan 53,400 UP 1,900

SLCORP 30,300 DN 500

GCH Corp 15,880 DN 70

LOTTE 29,200 UP 200

SGBC 54,300 DN 3,500

LotteChilsung 165,100 DN 700

HYBE 205,000 UP 14,300

Hyosung 66,200 DN 800

K Car 14,560 UP 1,050

Boryung 8,950 UP 20

Shinsegae 210,000 DN 500

POSCO FUTURE M 292,500 UP 1,000

Nongshim 389,000 UP 11,500

LOTTE Fine Chem 57,500 DN 1,200

HYUNDAI STEEL 34,600 DN 600

DB INSURANCE 70,200 DN 800

DWS 47,850 UP 6,250

DongwonInd 51,100 DN 500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,250 0

SamsungElec 62,300 DN 1,600

POSCO Holdings 362,500 DN 11,000

NHIS 8,710 DN 130

SamsungEng 29,950 DN 1,650

KT&G 83,800 DN 100

SAMSUNG C&T 107,100 DN 2,100

LOTTE TOUR 13,260 DN 70

PanOcean 5,660 DN 140

IBK 9,770 DN 130

Doosan Enerbility 17,050 UP 70

Doosanfc 32,550 DN 550

LG Uplus 11,080 UP 30

CheilWorldwide 18,890 DN 10

LOTTE CONF 107,600 DN 400

SAMSUNG LIFE 61,600 DN 900

LOTTE SHOPPING 80,700 DN 800

LG Display 15,750 DN 240

(MORE)