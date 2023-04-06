KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG CARD 30,150 DN 150
KT 30,750 UP 100
Kangwonland 19,770 DN 160
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL20850 DN600
NAVER 191,900 DN 7,300
DONGSUH 19,020 DN 250
SK 169,000 DN 4,600
Hanon Systems 8,330 DN 220
KOREA AEROSPACE 50,100 DN 800
KUMHOTIRE 3,540 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDS 115,700 DN 2,000
KEPCO E&C 70,100 DN 1,900
Kakao 58,600 DN 1,900
Celltrion 159,500 UP 900
DSME 25,100 DN 550
KIH 53,000 DN 2,400
HDSINFRA 7,640 DN 30
NCsoft 378,500 DN 2,500
ShinhanGroup 34,300 DN 750
KEPCO KPS 35,650 DN 350
DAEWOONG PHARM 108,300 DN 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 49,350 DN 250
HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,750 DN 650
LG H&H 590,000 DN 10,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 59,900 DN 1,300
COSMAX 79,900 0
DWEC 4,025 DN 65
HYUNDAIDEPTST 52,300 DN 800
LGELECTRONICS 113,900 DN 2,900
KIWOOM 98,000 DN 3,400
LGCHEM 716,000 DN 16,000
KumhoPetrochem 137,900 DN 2,000
S-1 54,200 DN 700
ZINUS 28,200 DN 950
Mobis 216,000 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 113,200 UP 1,200
BGF Retail 189,400 UP 100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,350 DN 340
HL MANDO 45,750 DN 1,150
Netmarble 70,300 UP 700
