KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
ORION 137,500 DN 1,000
KRAFTON 182,600 DN 1,600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 805,000 UP 17,000
CUCKOO HOMESYS 26,100 DN 500
HyundaiEng&Const 38,100 UP 900
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,550 DN 700
SKCHEM 75,800 DN 900
HD HYUNDAI 57,900 DN 900
CHONGKUNDANG 81,900 UP 1,500
Doosan Bobcat 42,550 DN 950
DoubleUGames 44,950 DN 250
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,250 DN 350
HDC-OP 11,380 DN 20
HYOSUNG TNC 415,000 DN 15,500
LG Energy Solution 580,000 DN 8,000
DL E&C 32,300 DN 600
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 411,500 DN 8,000
HANILCMT 13,210 UP 200
SK ie technology 93,300 UP 6,100
SKBS 73,500 DN 1,000
kakaopay 54,400 DN 1,800
WooriFinancialGroup 11,090 DN 220
KakaoBank 23,300 DN 950
SKSQUARE 38,450 DN 100
ORION Holdings 17,270 UP 180
SKNetworks 4,740 UP 170
Daesang 19,490 UP 70
Youngpoong 563,000 DN 15,000
Hanwha 25,650 DN 500
Hanchem 217,500 DN 7,000
KEPCO 18,130 UP 120
SamsungSecu 31,200 DN 700
KG DONGBU STL 10,530 UP 600
SKTelecom 47,850 DN 100
HyundaiElev 33,100 DN 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 18,620 UP 30
Handsome 25,600 DN 400
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp712 00 DN200
Asiana Airlines 13,540 DN 330
COWAY 51,700 DN 600
(END)
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
Yoon's approval rating falls to 30 pct: poll
-
Ruling party, gov't agree to tentatively postpone electricity, gas rate hikes
-
(LEAD) Ruling party, gov't agree to tentatively postpone electricity, gas rate hikes
-
(Yonhap Interview) EU's green regulations drive 'reasonable' demand amid global decarbonization: German biz lobby chief
-
Yoon vows to restore honor of 1948 Jeju massacre victims
-
(LEAD) Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
Yoon orders stern crackdown on drug rings following scam targeting students in Gangnam
-
(LEAD) N. Korea plans to send weapons, munitions to Russia in exchange for food: NSC
-
(LEAD) 1 person killed, another injured in collapse of bridge sidewalk south of Seoul
-
Yoon 'pleased' to deliver 'historic address' at joint session of U.S. Congress
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. hold air drills involving B-52H strategic bomber: defense ministry
-
N. Korea warns of 'offensive' actions against S. Korea-U.S. joint military drills
-
(2nd LD) Police nab suspected mastermind behind abduction, murder of woman