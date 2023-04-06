ORION 137,500 DN 1,000

KRAFTON 182,600 DN 1,600

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 805,000 UP 17,000

CUCKOO HOMESYS 26,100 DN 500

HyundaiEng&Const 38,100 UP 900

ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,550 DN 700

SKCHEM 75,800 DN 900

HD HYUNDAI 57,900 DN 900

CHONGKUNDANG 81,900 UP 1,500

Doosan Bobcat 42,550 DN 950

DoubleUGames 44,950 DN 250

HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,250 DN 350

HDC-OP 11,380 DN 20

HYOSUNG TNC 415,000 DN 15,500

LG Energy Solution 580,000 DN 8,000

DL E&C 32,300 DN 600

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 411,500 DN 8,000

HANILCMT 13,210 UP 200

SK ie technology 93,300 UP 6,100

SKBS 73,500 DN 1,000

kakaopay 54,400 DN 1,800

WooriFinancialGroup 11,090 DN 220

KakaoBank 23,300 DN 950

SKSQUARE 38,450 DN 100

ORION Holdings 17,270 UP 180

SKNetworks 4,740 UP 170

Daesang 19,490 UP 70

Youngpoong 563,000 DN 15,000

Hanwha 25,650 DN 500

Hanchem 217,500 DN 7,000

KEPCO 18,130 UP 120

SamsungSecu 31,200 DN 700

KG DONGBU STL 10,530 UP 600

SKTelecom 47,850 DN 100

HyundaiElev 33,100 DN 2,000

ShinpoongPharm 18,620 UP 30

Handsome 25,600 DN 400

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp712 00 DN200

Asiana Airlines 13,540 DN 330

COWAY 51,700 DN 600

(END)