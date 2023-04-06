S. Korean Bond Yields on April 6, 2023
All News 16:30 April 06, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.275 3.289 -1.4
2-year TB 3.283 3.315 -3.2
3-year TB 3.211 3.264 -5.3
10-year TB 3.278 3.326 -4.8
2-year MSB 3.263 3.332 -6.9
3-year CB (AA-) 4.022 4.072 -5.0
91-day CD None None None
(END)
