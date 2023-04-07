Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 7.
Korean-language dailies
-- Prosecution launches 'belated' probe into Cho Woo-hyeong, hidden man behind Daejang-dong development (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Excellent Busan ... all conditions are met' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling party in crisis amid plunging approval rating, controversy, by-elections (Donga Ilbo)
-- U.S. pushes arms support for Taiwan; China protests crossing of 'red line' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ruling party proposes cutting 30 parliamentary seats (Segye Times)
-- DP seeks to control even diplomatic treaties (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 1st conviction for violation of new industrial accidents act makes 'management risk' a reality (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Safety inspection rules did not exist for collapsed pedestrian walkway (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Bad lawyer' shoots client in foot (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Construction firm CEO gets prison sentence in 1st ruling on violation of new industrial accidents act (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Concern becomes reality as CEO gets 1st punishment for violation of new industrial accidents act (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- BIE visit ends on a positive note (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Busan has everything it takes to host Expo: BIE delegation (Korea Herald)
-- Busan has everything to host 2030 Expo: BIE (Korea Times)
