Samsung Electronics Q1 operating profit down 95.8 pct to 600 bln won

All News 08:40 April 07, 2023

SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Friday estimated its first-quarter operating profit at 600 billion won (US$454.9 million), down 95.8 percent from a year earlier.

Revenue decreased 19 percent to 63 trillion won. The data for net profit was not available.

The operating profit was 16.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

The company will release its final earnings report later.
