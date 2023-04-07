Arrest warrant sought for mastermind behind abduction, murder of woman
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- Police sought an arrest warrant Friday for the suspected mastermind behind last week's kidnapping and murder of a woman in downtown Seoul.
The man, only identified by his surname Yoo, is under suspicion of hiring three individuals to kidnap and kill the 48-year-old woman, according to the Suseo Police Station.
The victim was kidnapped in front of an apartment building in Gangnam Ward in southern Seoul and killed, and her body was buried on a hill in Daejeon, 140 kilometers south of the capital.
A decision on the arrest is expected to be made as early as Friday afternoon.
Yoo, who is known to be wealthy, is an acquaintance of one of the three arrested suspects, Lee Kyeong-woo.
The alleged motive for the crime was to steal the victim's cryptocurrency assets, officers said.
Yoo and his wife, surnamed Hwang, allegedly gave 40 million won (US$30,400) to Lee in 2021, which the police believe was a down payment for the abduction and murder.
Following the alleged murder, Lee requested an additional 60 million won from the couple.
Yoo has admitted to meeting with Lee recently but has denied all charges.
Lee and Hwang have had a close relationship since a 2021 criminal case related to their cryptocurrency investment, which also involved the murdered victim.
Police suspect Lee and the couple reconciled, but the couple and the victim had since been involved in civil suits over the investment.
