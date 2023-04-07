Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 April 07, 2023
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 15/06 Cloudy 30
Incheon 13/07 Cloudy 30
Suwon 15/05 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 16/06 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 16/05 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 16/05 Sunny 70
Gangneung 20/10 Sunny 0
Jeonju 15/06 Sunny 20
Gwangju 15/07 Sunny 20
Jeju 15/10 Cloudy 20
Daegu 19/08 Sunny 0
Busan 20/10 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
Yoon's approval rating falls to 30 pct: poll
-
Ruling party, gov't agree to tentatively postpone electricity, gas rate hikes
-
(LEAD) Ruling party, gov't agree to tentatively postpone electricity, gas rate hikes
-
(Yonhap Interview) EU's green regulations drive 'reasonable' demand amid global decarbonization: German biz lobby chief
Most Saved
-
Yoon vows to restore honor of 1948 Jeju massacre victims
-
(LEAD) Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
Yoon orders stern crackdown on drug rings following scam targeting students in Gangnam
-
N.K. leader's sister accuses Zelenskyy of gambling with Ukraine's destiny
-
(LEAD) Yoon orders stern crackdown on drug rings following scam targeting students in Gangnam
-
(LEAD) Court sides with medical school in revoking admission of ex-justice minister's daughter
-
(LEAD) China, others have obligation under U.N. resolutions to engage N. Korea: State Dept.
-
U.S. congressional leaders say Yoon's address will provide vision for future of alliance
-
N. Korea warns of 'offensive' actions against S. Korea-U.S. joint military drills