Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 April 07, 2023

SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 15/06 Cloudy 30

Incheon 13/07 Cloudy 30

Suwon 15/05 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 16/06 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 16/05 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 16/05 Sunny 70

Gangneung 20/10 Sunny 0

Jeonju 15/06 Sunny 20

Gwangju 15/07 Sunny 20

Jeju 15/10 Cloudy 20

Daegu 19/08 Sunny 0

Busan 20/10 Sunny 0

