LG Energy Solution Q1 operating earnings up 144.6 pct to 633.2 bln won

All News 10:53 April 07, 2023

SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- LG Energy Solution Ltd. on Friday estimated its first-quarter operating profit at 633.2 billion won (US$480.1 million), up 144.6 percent from a year earlier.

Sales increased 101.4 percent to 8.74 trillion won. The data for net earnings was not available.

The operating profit was 26.8 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

The company will release its final earnings report later.
