(LEAD) Rep. Yun Jae-ok elected new floor leader of ruling party
(ATTN: ADDS remarks)
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- Three-term lawmaker Yun Jae-ok was elected new floor leader of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) on Friday.
Yun defeated four-term lawmaker Kim Hack-yong by winning 69 votes out of the PPP's 109 lawmakers.
Both Yun and Kim are considered close to President Yoon Suk Yeol
Yun will serve as floor leader for one year, taking on the mission to help the PPP win back a majority in the opposition-controlled National Assembly in the parliamentary elections scheduled for April next year.
"In next year's parliamentary elections, I will win together with you lawmakers to complete the change of government and broadly open a road heading to a new Republic of Korea," Yun said in his acceptance speech.
Yun takes over from his predecessor Rep. Joo Ho-young.
