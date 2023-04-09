Finance minister to visit U.S. for G20, World Bank meetings
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, April 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance minister plans to visit the United States this week to participate in a string of events including a G20 finance ministers' meeting, his office said Sunday.
Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho will start his trip by meeting the heads of investment firms such as Blackstone on Monday (local time), according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
He is scheduled to meet the head of Goldman Sachs on Tuesday as well.
During the meetings, Choo plans to explain the South Korean economy's macroeconomic conditions.
On Wednesday, Choo will head to Washington to participate in the Development Committee of the World Bank, where he plans to highlight the importance of the organization's role in addressing global issues, such as climate change and the pandemic.
Choo will also take part in the two-day G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' meeting starting Wednesday.
The minister is set to meet the heads of global financial organizations as well, including the International Monetary Fund, Inter-American Development Bank and International Finance Corp., the ministry added.
The minister is also scheduled to meet his counterparts from Germany and Poland.
Choo will leave Washington and head back home Friday.
