LG Electronics Q1 operating profit down 22.9 pct to 1.49 tln won

All News 13:49 April 07, 2023

SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. on Friday estimated its first-quarter operating profit at 1.49 trillion won (US$1.1 billion), down 22.9 percent from a year earlier.

Sales decreased 2.6 percent to 20.41 trillion won. The data for net income was not available.

The operating profit was 20.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

The company will release its final earnings report later.
