BLACKPINK's Jisoo sets 1st-week sales record for K-pop female soloist with "ME"
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- BLACKPINK member Jisoo's debut solo album "ME" has set a new record for the largest number of first week sales by a K-pop female soloist, her agency said Friday.
"ME" has sold 1.17 million copies in the first week since its release last Friday, YG Entertainment said, citing data from local music market tracker Hanteo Chart.
The main track of the album, "Flower," debuted atop the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart and the service's top songs charts in over 60 countries, and landed at No. 6 on Global Spotify upon its release.
Jisoo is the fourth and final member of the quartet to debut as a soloist. The three other members made successful debuts as soloists -- Jennie with "Solo" in 2018, and both Rose and Lisa in 2021 with "R" and "Lalisa," respectively.
