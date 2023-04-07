Seongnam City Hall raided in bridge collapse probe
SEONGNAM, South Korea, April 7 (Yonhap) -- Police raided the City Hall of Seongnam, just south of Seoul, and other locations Friday as part of an investigation into the collapse of a bridge sidewalk that killed one person.
On Wednesday, a section of the guardrail and an adjacent sidewalk lining the outer edge of Jeongja Bridge over a stream in Seongnam collapsed, killing one pedestrian and injuring another.
Investigators from the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police seized relevant documents from Seongnam City Hall and the ward office building of Bundang, as well as five other sites.
Police are looking into the exact cause of the accident, whether there were any defects, and records of inspection and maintenance.
The accident initially left one woman in her 30s in cardiac arrest and another man in his 30s with an injured back. The two fell off the bridge onto a walking trail about 5 meters below the bridge.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
-
(Yonhap Interview) EU's green regulations drive 'reasonable' demand amid global decarbonization: German biz lobby chief
-
(2nd LD) Yoon orders all-out efforts against spring wildfires
-
(LEAD) Yoon orders all-out efforts against spring wildfires
-
Yoon vows to restore honor of 1948 Jeju massacre victims
-
(LEAD) Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
PPP lawmaker suggests 'let's empty an entire bowl of rice' campaign
-
Yoon orders stern crackdown on drug rings following scam targeting students in Gangnam
-
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
-
(2nd LD) Samsung Electronics cuts memory output as Q1 profit likely drops 96 pct on weak demand
-
(LEAD) Yoon orders stern crackdown on drug rings following scam targeting students in Gangnam
-
Last suspect of scam ring targeting students with drug-spiked drinks nabbed
-
(LEAD) Samsung Electronics Q1 profit likely drops 96 pct as demand plunges