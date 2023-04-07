Seongnam City Hall raided in bridge collapse probe

SEONGNAM, South Korea, April 7 (Yonhap) -- Police raided the City Hall of Seongnam, just south of Seoul, and other locations Friday as part of an investigation into the collapse of a bridge sidewalk that killed one person.

On Wednesday, a section of the guardrail and an adjacent sidewalk lining the outer edge of Jeongja Bridge over a stream in Seongnam collapsed, killing one pedestrian and injuring another.

Investigators from the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police seized relevant documents from Seongnam City Hall and the ward office building of Bundang, as well as five other sites.

Police are looking into the exact cause of the accident, whether there were any defects, and records of inspection and maintenance.

The accident initially left one woman in her 30s in cardiac arrest and another man in his 30s with an injured back. The two fell off the bridge onto a walking trail about 5 meters below the bridge.



Police investigators examine the site of a collapsed sidewalk on Jeongja Bridge over a stream in Seongnam, south of Seoul, on April 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

