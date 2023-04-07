Singer-actor Lee Seung-gi, actress Lee Da-in getting married
All News 15:12 April 07, 2023
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- Singer-actor Lee Seung-gi and actress Lee Da-in were set to get married in a private wedding ceremony Friday.
The wedding will be held at a Seoul hotel and comedian Yoo Jae-suk will host the ceremony, according to sources in the music industry.
The couple announced their decision to tie the knot in February, more than two years after they started dating.
Lee Da-in, a daughter of veteran actress Gyeon Mi-ri, has appeared in such TV dramas as "Come and Hug Me," "Dr. Prisoner" and "Alice."
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
