Yoon taps ambassador to Russia for first vice foreign minister
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday tapped Ambassador to Russia Chang Ho-jin for first vice foreign minister, his office said.
Yoon also nominated current First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong to be ambassador to the United States, according to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.
The nominations come after the sudden replacement of National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han last week over alleged lapses in planning for Yoon's state visit to Washington later this month.
Kim was replaced by Ambassador to the U.S. Cho Tae-yong.
Both Chang and Cho are career diplomats. Chang previously served as ambassador to Cambodia, while Cho Hyun-dong served as minister at the South Korean Embassy in Washington, among other posts.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
-
(Yonhap Interview) EU's green regulations drive 'reasonable' demand amid global decarbonization: German biz lobby chief
-
(2nd LD) Yoon orders all-out efforts against spring wildfires
-
(LEAD) Yoon orders all-out efforts against spring wildfires
-
Yoon vows to restore honor of 1948 Jeju massacre victims
-
(LEAD) Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
PPP lawmaker suggests 'let's empty an entire bowl of rice' campaign
-
Yoon orders stern crackdown on drug rings following scam targeting students in Gangnam
-
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
-
(2nd LD) Samsung Electronics cuts memory output as Q1 profit likely drops 96 pct on weak demand
-
(LEAD) Yoon orders stern crackdown on drug rings following scam targeting students in Gangnam
-
Last suspect of scam ring targeting students with drug-spiked drinks nabbed
-
(LEAD) Samsung Electronics Q1 profit likely drops 96 pct as demand plunges