SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.

------------

(LEAD) N. Korea slams UNHRC's adoption of resolution on its human rights as 'intolerable act'

SEOUL -- North Korea on Thursday condemned the latest adoption of a resolution by the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) that denounced the North's human rights violations as an "intolerable act of political provocation and hostility."

Han Tae-song, the North's permanent representative to the U.N. office in Geneva, said his country "categorically" rejected the U.N. resolution as "the most heavily politicized document of fraud," according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



------------

N. Korea warns of 'offensive' actions against S. Korea-U.S. joint military drills

SEOUL -- North Korea on Thursday denounced South Korea and the United States' latest joint military drills as an "unprecedented" war rehearsal, vowing to take "offensive" military steps against such actions.

In a commentary carried by the Korean Central News Agency, Choe Ju-hyon, a critic of international security affairs, said Seoul and Washington's "frantic" military drills have turned the Korean Peninsula into a "powder keg" that can explode at any moment.



------------

(LEAD) N. Korea holds conference of journalists' union for 1st time in 22 years

SEOUL -- North Korea held a conference of its journalists' union earlier this week for the first time in 22 years and urged its members to become "devoted spokespeople" of the ruling Workers' Party, state media reported Wednesday.

The 9th conference of the Journalists Union of Korea took place in Pyongyang on Monday and Tuesday, joined by top state media officials, including Ri Chun-hee, the iconic news presenter for Korean Central TV, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



------------

China's new envoy to N. Korea starts duty

SEOUL -- China's new ambassador to North Korea began his official activities Tuesday, according to China's Embassy in Pyongyang, after his arrival was delayed for years due to the North's COVID-19-related border restrictions.

Amb. Wang Yajun submitted a copy of credentials to the North's foreign ministry Monday when he arrived in Pyongyang, according to the embassy.



------------

N. Korea demands U.S. extradite 2019 embassy raid suspects to Spain

SEOUL -- North Korea demanded the United States hand over members of an anti-Pyongyang group accused of breaking into the North's embassy in Madrid in 2019 to Spain and apologize for the raid, state media reported Tuesday.

The North Korean Embassy in Spain, in a press release carried by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), said the U.S. is "obliged to make an official apology," provide compensation for the assault, and "arrest and extradite all criminals involved in the incident at once."

(END)