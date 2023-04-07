SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.

------------

N. Korea ready to conduct nuke test 'at any time': Seoul's defense minister

SEOUL -- North Korea is ready to conduct a nuclear test "at any time," South Korea's Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup said Thursday, reiterating Seoul's policy focus on bolstering deterrence against Pyongyang's evolving nuclear and missile threats.

Lee made the remarks in a briefing to the National Assembly's defense committee, amid tensions heightened by the North's provocative acts, such as its recent unveiling of the Hwasan-31 tactical nuclear warhead and the test of an underwater nuclear attack drone.



------------

(LEAD) S. Korea warns of actions over N. Korea's unauthorized use of Kaesong complex

SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry said Thursday it will take necessary steps if North Korea does not respond to Seoul's call to stop the unauthorized use of a now-shuttered joint industrial park in the North.

The ministry's call came as Rodong Sinmun, the North's main newspaper, carried photos of a South Korean bus running in Pyongyang on Wednesday. It was presumed to be one of about 300 buses used in the Kaesong Industrial Park to transport North Korean workers before the complex was closed down in 2016.

