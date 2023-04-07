Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

April 3 -- S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold maritime drills involving USS Nimitz carrier
4 -- UNHRC adopts resolution on N. Korea's human rights
N. Korea demands U.S. extradite 2019 embassy raid suspects to Spain
China's new envoy to N. Korea starts duty
5 -- S. Korea, U.S. hold air drills involving B-52H strategic bomber: defense ministry
N. Korea holds conference of journalists' union for 1st time in 22 years
6 -- N. Korea slams UNHRC's adoption of resolution on its human rights as 'intolerable act'
S. Korea warns of actions over N. Korea's unauthorized use of Kaesong complex
N. Korea warns of 'offensive' actions against S. Korea-U.S. joint military drills
7 -- S. Korea, U.S., Japan urge international community to repatriate N. Korean workers
S. Korea, U.S. to hold defense talks on deterrence against N. Korea
(END)
-
